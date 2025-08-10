Polen Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Billion Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,868,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,100 shares during the quarter. MSCI comprises about 3.3% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.41% of MSCI worth $1,056,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MSCI from $578.00 to $533.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $654.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez bought 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $548.69 per share, with a total value of $46,089.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,279,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,296,314.19. This represents a 0.01% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $6,731,599. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MSCI opened at $546.73 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $486.73 and a 12 month high of $642.45. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.99.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The firm had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 47.68%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.