Entropy Technologies LP Has $10 Million Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Targa Resources makes up 1.0% of Entropy Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $9,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 48.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 29.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.79.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $165.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.16 and a twelve month high of $218.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

