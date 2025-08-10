Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 115,900 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises 0.6% of Entropy Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMG. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,900,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $497,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,969 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,464 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,319.7% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,848,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $127,892,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 2.9%

CMG stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.43 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.