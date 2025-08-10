Nuveen LLC Invests $1.51 Billion in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,064,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,657,000. Nuveen LLC owned about 0.49% of CocaCola as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KO. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of KO opened at $70.32 on Friday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 price target on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

