Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Sells 210,727 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 90.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210,727 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 52.8% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 312.62%.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.