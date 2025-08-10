Head-To-Head Analysis: Mastercard (NYSE:MA) vs. OppFi (NYSE:OPFI)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Mastercard has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Mastercard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of OppFi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 5 24 2 2.90 OppFi 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Mastercard and OppFi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Mastercard currently has a consensus target price of $615.3333, indicating a potential upside of 7.12%. OppFi has a consensus target price of $13.6250, indicating a potential upside of 26.16%. Given OppFi’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OppFi is more favorable than Mastercard.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 44.93% 200.01% 29.26% OppFi -6.04% 53.08% 19.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and OppFi”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $28.17 billion 18.59 $12.87 billion $14.83 38.73 OppFi $525.96 million 1.78 $7.26 million ($1.31) -8.24

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than OppFi. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastercard beats OppFi on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

