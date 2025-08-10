Mizuho Securities USA LLC Trims Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,872 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of O stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.71 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.62%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

