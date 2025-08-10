Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,915 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Kimberly-Clark worth $828,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 46.4% during the first quarter. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 127,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after acquiring an additional 718,720 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 108.6% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 340.0% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4%

KMB stock opened at $136.16 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $124.10 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $134.92.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 69.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

