Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Americas LLC

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,353,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,850,000 after purchasing an additional 104,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $153.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $149.91 and a 1 year high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

