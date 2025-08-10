Benjamin Edwards Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 55.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,378,000 after purchasing an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 73,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $241.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.78.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.