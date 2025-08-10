Covestor Ltd Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $270.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.55.

In related news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,591,176.14. This represents a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $156.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 52-week low of $151.95 and a 52-week high of $365.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

