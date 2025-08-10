Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 2,034 DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 710.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $141.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.98.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DTE. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

