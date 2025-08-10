Top Bank Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – August 9th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, and Intuit are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity shares of publicly traded banking institutions, representing partial ownership in companies that accept deposits, extend loans, and offer other financial services. Investors buy and sell these shares to participate in the banks’ profitability and potential dividend payouts. Their performance is shaped by factors such as interest?rate changes, credit quality, regulatory policies, and overall economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $5.31 on Friday, hitting $574.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,191,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,779,680. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $574.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $549.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.37.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded up $1.61 on Friday, reaching $288.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,633,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,541,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $793.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.70.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.03. The stock had a trading volume of 37,117,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,639,604. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $33.06 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA traded up $13.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $574.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,907,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,541. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $563.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $453.46 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $12.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $749.00. 1,670,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,083. The business has a 50 day moving average of $769.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a PE ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28.

