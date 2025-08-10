Fiduciary Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 3,810 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $168.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.71.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 110.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BX shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Saturday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.12.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,597,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 54,488 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,325.36. The trade was a 14.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

