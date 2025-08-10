Manhattan West Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 809 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Finally, Cornerstone Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,296,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $241.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $189.00 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $276.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.25. The company has a market capitalization of $224.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

