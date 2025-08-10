Cynosure Group LLC Increases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.73 and a 200-day moving average of $223.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.27 and a 52 week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.79.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

