Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 824,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $874,258,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $1,820,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $19,278,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 131.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,706,000 after buying an additional 840,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW opened at $871.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 billion, a PE ratio of 109.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $982.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $943.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 428 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.61, for a total transaction of $433,825.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,039,226.51. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This trade represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,160.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,115.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.