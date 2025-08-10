Nuveen LLC Takes Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,499,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,075,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after acquiring an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,606,237 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,298,426,000 after acquiring an additional 420,153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 43,226.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after buying an additional 2,070,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4%

SYK stock opened at $377.73 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $322.03 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $144.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $387.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.08.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $415.00 price target on Stryker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.10.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

