Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $189.62 Million Stock Holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 286.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,494,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,329,974 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $189,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Harvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on FMC from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on FMC from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FMC from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

FMC Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of FMC opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. FMC Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.15 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.00%.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.