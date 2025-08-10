TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $32,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 650.8% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Malavika Sagar sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $403,004.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,155.20. The trade was a 29.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $3,975,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,130,963.28. This represents a 49.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,626 shares of company stock valued at $39,510,585 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL stock opened at $202.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $212.76.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.80.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

