US Bancorp DE Has $921,000 Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,409 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,574,000. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,861,000.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $79.56 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FND shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

