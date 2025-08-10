XTX Topco Ltd Sells 2,810 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Archrock were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,241,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,883,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,438 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archrock by 186.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,047,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after acquiring an additional 681,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 84.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,982 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 420,757 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Archrock by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,241,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,779,000 after acquiring an additional 376,564 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AROC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Archrock to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Archrock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

NYSE AROC opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.03. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $383.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

Archrock announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

