XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,577 Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Glaukos by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 89,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.18 and its 200 day moving average is $105.77. Glaukos Corporation has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $163.71.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $124.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Mizuho set a $130.00 price target on Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.42.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

