Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $749.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $769.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $667.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $208.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This trade represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 2,591 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.22, for a total value of $2,026,732.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $600,744.96. This trade represents a 77.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock worth $209,725,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $806.27.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

