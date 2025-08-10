The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Stake Cut by Cary Street Partners Financial LLC

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC cut its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 25,026.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,825 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1,303.3% during the 4th quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 824,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after purchasing an additional 766,058 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $143,165,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allstate by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 832,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,575,000 after buying an additional 602,533 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. William Blair started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $206.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.86. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $213.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $2.74. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

