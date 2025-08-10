PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total transaction of $255,241.98. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 316,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,355,430.20. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $51.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.77. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.83 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

