PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 388 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.3%

DT opened at $46.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.40. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

