Linscomb Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 384,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 33,702 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.3% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $45,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 43,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 25,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $989,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 264,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $106.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.97.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.