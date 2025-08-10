Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,451 Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 2.3% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 8.8% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.9% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $131.00 to $114.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $120.91 on Friday. Lennar Corporation has a 52-week low of $98.42 and a 52-week high of $193.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

