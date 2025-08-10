First American Trust FSB Acquires 268 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,532,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $171,134.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,819.05. This represents a 34.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $96,914.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,790.21. The trade was a 14.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,715. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROK. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $271.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $357.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.47.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $333.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.00 and a 52 week high of $360.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.92 and a 200 day moving average of $294.26.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 65.99%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

