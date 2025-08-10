Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 222,616 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $14,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 84,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB stock opened at $74.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.46. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $79.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

