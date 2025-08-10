SouthState Corp Purchases 1,009 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SouthState Corp grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.0% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

ROP stock opened at $534.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $559.10 and its 200 day moving average is $565.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.17, for a total transaction of $846,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,266.44. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.25, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,687.50. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $561.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.