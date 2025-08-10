AlphaCore Capital LLC Buys 76 Shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 578,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $711,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd grew its position in Jabil by 278.0% in the first quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 13,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 6.1% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Jabil by 14.2% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil
In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total transaction of $28,999,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,560,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. This trade represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total transaction of $3,494,728.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,994,951.94. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,847 shares of company stock valued at $68,233,847 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL
Jabil Stock Performance
NYSE JBL opened at $224.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $209.52 and a 200-day moving average of $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. Jabil, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.67 and a 52-week high of $232.84.
Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.
Jabil Company Profile
Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jabil
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.