Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives $205.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.0870.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $235.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

AMAT opened at $184.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.46. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70. The firm has a market cap of $148.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,004 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,060,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

