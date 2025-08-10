Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Evercore ISI

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.21.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3%

Global Payments stock opened at $80.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,960,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,640,000 after purchasing an additional 231,359 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

