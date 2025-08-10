Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $72.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.65 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.16.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 11.22%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

