Campion Asset Management Has $460,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Campion Asset Management cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $399,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $408,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 166.4% in the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 651,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance
Shares of WFC stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $249.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.95.
Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.39.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
