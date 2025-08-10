Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,120 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.45. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $69.46.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

