Swiss National Bank Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $92,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 9.7% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.7% during the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.8% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5.3% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
ResMed Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of RMD opened at $284.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.44. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.92 and a fifty-two week high of $293.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $260.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.82.
ResMed Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.29%.
Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed
In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,054 shares of company stock worth $4,820,479. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ResMed from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.83.
ResMed Profile
ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.
