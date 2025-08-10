Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 161.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $272.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.17.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.62, for a total transaction of $205,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,969.24. This represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total value of $91,261.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,460. The trade was a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,378 shares of company stock valued at $394,217. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $282.45 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.39 and a 52 week high of $296.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.38 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.34%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

