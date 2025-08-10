Virtus Family Office LLC Lowers Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Virtus Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 3.0% of Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Virtus Family Office LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1,030.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 249,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 227,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,463,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,065,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,766 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 55.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $1,214,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 28,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:BMY opened at $45.96 on Friday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

