Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 1,659 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 14.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.55 per share, for a total transaction of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,939 shares of company stock valued at $237,725. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $140.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.91.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

