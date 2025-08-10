Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,038,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,755,000 after acquiring an additional 964,085 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 25,461.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 621,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,047,000 after purchasing an additional 618,956 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 848,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,999,000 after purchasing an additional 438,012 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter worth about $72,339,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 642.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 271,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $239.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $197.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.40.

Packaging Corporation of America Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:PKG opened at $196.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.74. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52 week low of $172.71 and a 52 week high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

