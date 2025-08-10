Entropy Technologies LP Takes Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,065,000 after purchasing an additional 692,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GE Aerospace by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,344,000 after purchasing an additional 54,765 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in GE Aerospace by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,551,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,438,000 after purchasing an additional 781,574 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 628,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of GE opened at $274.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $291.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. GE Aerospace has a 1 year low of $159.36 and a 1 year high of $277.18.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.92.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE Aerospace
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Rocket Lab Reports Q2 Results: Is the Bull Thesis Still Intact?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Trump GLP-1 Pilot Program Could Boost Novo Nordisk & Eli Lilly
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Now Is a Great Time to Buy Cheniere Energy: New High Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.