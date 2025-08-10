Pandora Wealth Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM)

Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.67.

ARM Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $182.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.85, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 4.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.75.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ARM had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.