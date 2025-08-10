Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised Dollar Tree from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.74.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.49 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of -8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

