Invesco Ltd. Sells 35,878 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35,878 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.83% of Transdigm Group worth $644,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Transdigm Group by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total transaction of $6,751,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,569.86, for a total value of $4,295,136.96. Following the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,827,343.28. This trade represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,872 shares of company stock valued at $100,747,061 over the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Citigroup raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,635.00 to $1,795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,553.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transdigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,616.86.

Transdigm Group Price Performance

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,392.54 on Friday. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,183.60 and a one year high of $1,623.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,507.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,411.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.75 by ($0.15). Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

