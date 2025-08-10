Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) & Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Head to Head Comparison

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) and Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Modiv Industrial”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essex Property Trust $1.77 billion 9.24 $741.52 million $12.44 20.46 Modiv Industrial $46.76 million 3.24 $6.02 million ($0.09) -166.33

Volatility & Risk

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Essex Property Trust and Modiv Industrial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essex Property Trust 1 10 7 0 2.33 Modiv Industrial 0 0 0 1 4.00

Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $308.2647, suggesting a potential upside of 21.14%. Modiv Industrial has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.24%. Given Essex Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Essex Property Trust is more favorable than Modiv Industrial.

Profitability

This table compares Essex Property Trust and Modiv Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essex Property Trust 43.51% 13.98% 6.16% Modiv Industrial -0.48% -0.11% -0.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Modiv Industrial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $10.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Essex Property Trust pays out 82.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial pays out -1,300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essex Property Trust has increased its dividend for 31 consecutive years and Modiv Industrial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Modiv Industrial on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

About Modiv Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.