Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks Worth Watching – August 9th

Robinhood Markets, Galaxy Digital, BTCS, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose business models revolve around digital currencies and blockchain technology—this includes crypto miners, exchanges, wallet providers, and hardware or software firms that support the ecosystem. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the cryptocurrency market’s growth and volatility through established corporations rather than owning digital tokens directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.63. The company had a trading volume of 41,800,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,111,400. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.36.

Galaxy Digital (GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is a financial services and an investment management company, which engages in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and block chain technology sectors. It operates through the following segments: Trading, Principal Investment, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Mining, and Corporate & Other.

Shares of NASDAQ GLXY traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,530,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,979,385. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.95. Galaxy Digital has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.17.

BTCS (BTCS)

BTCS Inc. operates in blockchain technology sector the United States. Its blockchain-infrastructure secures and operates validator nodes on disruptive blockchain networks, as well as validates transactions for crypto holding delegations on dPoS blockchains. The company offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms; and Builder+, a Ethereum block builder offered to maximize validator earnings by utilizing algorithms to construct optimized blocks for on-chain validation.

BTCS traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $5.00. 9,557,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,182,256. The stock has a market cap of $239.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.17. BTCS has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

BTDR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $12.57. 2,374,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,383. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.23. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.24. 20,161,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,041,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $691.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 3.50.

