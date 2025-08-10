Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Invests $620,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 966,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,810,196.48. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,580 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

WSM opened at $199.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.39 and its 200 day moving average is $173.30. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $201.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.41.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

